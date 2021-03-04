CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Trading Down 8.9%

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s share price was down 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.96. Approximately 797,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 619,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTIC shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $223.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84.

In other CTI BioPharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $7,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Corp boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% in the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 989,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 218,871 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $759,000. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.