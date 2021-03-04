CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Sets New 12-Month High at $59.20

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €59.20 ($69.65) and last traded at €58.95 ($69.35), with a volume of 222100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €57.70 ($67.88).

Several research firms have issued reports on EVD. Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €45.50 ($53.53).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,534.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €47.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.15.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.