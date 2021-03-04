CUDOS Reaches One Day Volume of $1.84 Million (CUDOS)

CUDOS (CURRENCY:CUDOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. In the last week, CUDOS has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. CUDOS has a total market cap of $16.25 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUDOS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0488 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $229.82 or 0.00475583 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00073022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00078523 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00084305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00484024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00052636 BTC.

CUDOS Profile

CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,362,736 tokens. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_

CUDOS Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUDOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

