Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

CFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Compass Point downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $107.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $82.23. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $47.69 and a twelve month high of $109.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,220,608.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Alvarez sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total value of $3,964,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 414,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,035,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth about $93,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

