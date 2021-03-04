Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.
NYSE:CULP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,217. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.23.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.
About Culp
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.
