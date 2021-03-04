Culp (NYSE:CULP) Releases Earnings Results

Culp (NYSE:CULP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%.

NYSE:CULP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 320 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,217. Culp has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $17.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.74 million, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of Culp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

