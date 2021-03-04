Curio (CUR) Market Cap Reaches $1.37 Million

Curio (CURRENCY:CUR) traded up 48% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last seven days, Curio has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Curio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001602 BTC on major exchanges. Curio has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $115,935.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057658 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.41 or 0.00775778 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00026711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00032103 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00061127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00044839 BTC.

About Curio

Curio is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,776,257 tokens. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com . The official message board for Curio is blog.curioinvest.com . Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Curio

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

