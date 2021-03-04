Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Stock Price Down 6%

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $9.13. 2,383,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,059,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $537.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $4.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,366,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $19,182,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Curis by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,804,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the fourth quarter worth $12,865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

