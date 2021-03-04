Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $231.20

Curtis Banks Group plc (LON:CBP)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 231.20 ($3.02) and traded as low as GBX 226 ($2.95). Curtis Banks Group shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.07), with a volume of 3,487 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 231.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08.

About Curtis Banks Group (LON:CBP)

Curtis Banks Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides pension administration services principally for self-invested personal pension schemes and small self-administered pension schemes in the United Kingdom. It also offers financial, legal, and property valuation services. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

