Curve DAO Token (CRV) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00004224 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $487.85 million and approximately $216.37 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00057255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.78 or 0.00767642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00026710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00032130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00060681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00044846 BTC.

Curve DAO Token Profile

CRV is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,445,447,541 coins and its circulating supply is 239,761,288 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.