Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05, a PEG ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth $18,116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 92,139 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,006,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,372,000 after purchasing an additional 699,741 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 214.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 215,756 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

