CUTcoin (CUT) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $767.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One CUTcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.03 or 0.00060430 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.61 or 0.00300997 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001981 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000291 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009569 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011482 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 134,643,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,643,636 tokens. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

