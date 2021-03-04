cVault.finance (CORE) Price Hits $4,275.42 on Exchanges

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $42.75 million and approximately $990,719.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $4,275.42 or 0.08922256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.71 or 0.00475204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00073152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00078324 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00084324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $231.79 or 0.00483709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052426 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance was first traded on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance . cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.