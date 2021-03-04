CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Reaches $2.02 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CVCoin has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $25,340.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CVCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000345 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.00466378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00070262 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00077597 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00082819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00466763 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00051234 BTC.

CVCoin Token Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser

Buying and Selling CVCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars.

