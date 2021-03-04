CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,157 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 2.1% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,906 shares of company stock valued at $8,719,090. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 229,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

