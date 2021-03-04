CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 502,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,231 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after buying an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after buying an additional 1,627,516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after buying an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 535.7% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 762,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $52,131,000 after buying an additional 642,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.89. The stock had a trading volume of 125,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $77.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.40. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

