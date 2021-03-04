CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 25,393 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $26,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVS. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.68. 265,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,065,981. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $90.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.40.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

