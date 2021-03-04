CWV Chain Market Cap Tops $6.56 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $6.56 million and $13,371.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.58 or 0.00473204 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00072856 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00078186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00084026 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.37 or 0.00485137 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00052901 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.