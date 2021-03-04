CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) to post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. CyberArk Software reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $1.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CYBR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities lowered CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,608,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,805,000 after purchasing an additional 802,839 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,538,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,455 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 647,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 618,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

