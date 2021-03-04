CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.43.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.
Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
