CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $144.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $148.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,122.87 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.75. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $169.70.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. As a group, analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,474,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

