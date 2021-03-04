CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 6%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.52 and last traded at $139.72. 715,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 623,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.58.
A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 49.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.
