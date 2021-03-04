CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Down 6%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) shares fell 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $137.52 and last traded at $139.72. 715,028 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 623,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CYBR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,122.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 196.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $264,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the third quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 49.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

