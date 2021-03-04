CyberMiles (CMT) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.47 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $9.47 million and $3.93 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.01 or 0.00373579 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.75 or 0.00057917 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,036.07 or 1.00245193 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00039049 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003966 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00086085 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000923 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

