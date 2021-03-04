CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock Price Down 8.4%

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 2,135,544 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,310,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

The company has a market cap of $315.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

