CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) Stock Price Down 8.5%

CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) shares fell 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.86. 4,051,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 2,844,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $52.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CYREN by 73.1% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 776,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CYREN by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CYREN during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

