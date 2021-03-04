CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Position Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 295.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $62.12 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.20. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -238.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

