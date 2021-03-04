CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Down 7.4%

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.38 and last traded at $7.60. 937,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,062,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.21.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTMX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.43.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $351.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. On average, analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.