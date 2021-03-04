CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.29

CytRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CYTR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.29 and traded as high as $3.35. CytRx shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 102,958 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

About CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR)

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology and rare diseases. It engages in the discovery, research, and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ novel linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of cytotoxic anti-cancer agents at the tumor.

