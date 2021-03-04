D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 2,118 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $32,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,854,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,209,037,000 after acquiring an additional 876,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Chubb by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,746,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $730,645,000 after purchasing an additional 452,514 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 17,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.45, for a total transaction of $2,640,586.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,274,139.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 58,503 shares of company stock valued at $9,157,815 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded down $2.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $165.08. 78,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,174. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $171.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

