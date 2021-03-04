D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 401 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,062 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Adobe by 216.7% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 57 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in Adobe by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,063 shares of company stock valued at $53,715,598. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $523.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $442.14. 148,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,851. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $481.87. The firm has a market cap of $212.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

