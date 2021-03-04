D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,357,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,944 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $39,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on T. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.86. 2,132,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,296,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

