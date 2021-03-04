D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.42% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,874,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 249,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after buying an additional 232,606 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.