D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,887 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.42% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $17,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,610 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,874,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 384,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,115,000 after buying an additional 249,916 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,073,000 after buying an additional 232,606 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,716.6% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 196,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,000,000 after buying an additional 191,181 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $74.15. The stock had a trading volume of 10,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,379. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.02 and a 1 year high of $77.11.

