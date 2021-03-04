D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 4,402 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,897 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $16,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co lifted its position in The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after buying an additional 14,409,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Boeing by 49,169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $397,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BA. Nord/LB cut shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.64.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $5.03 on Thursday, reaching $223.53. 844,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,708,420. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.99 and a 200-day moving average of $191.51. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $285.91. The company has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

