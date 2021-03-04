D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 232,810 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $14,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,279,443. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average is $41.22. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $245.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

