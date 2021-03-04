D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,191 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.7% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $127.89. 831,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,627,429. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.19. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.56.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

