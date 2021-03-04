D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,814 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $24,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 75,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.44. The company had a trading volume of 362,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,330,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.09. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $135.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

