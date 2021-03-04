D.A. Davidson & CO. Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,792 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $60,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.64. 242,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $98.46.

