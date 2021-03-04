D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,454 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 0.8% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $50,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total value of $328,926.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,510,124.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock traded down $6.56 on Thursday, hitting $185.70. 505,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,394,060. The stock has a market cap of $337.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $200.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

