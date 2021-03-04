D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $18.98 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,590 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $504,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $204.00. The stock had a trading volume of 94,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.19. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $231.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

