D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $26.52 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 115,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.70.

AMGN stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.59. The company had a trading volume of 170,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,456. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.22.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

