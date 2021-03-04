D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $30.33 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $30,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4,337.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 459,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,903,000 after purchasing an additional 469,880 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,227,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,403,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 613,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,759,000 after purchasing an additional 261,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $327.74. 53,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,758. The stock has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $337.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.54.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

