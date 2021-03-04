D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 203,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in AbbVie by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 44,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after buying an additional 15,615 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 295,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,012 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.93. 325,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,505,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $187.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,357 shares of company stock worth $24,167,117 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.41.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

