D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of VOO traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $344.94. 467,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,173. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.