D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $37,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $4.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $196.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,046. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.90 and a 200-day moving average of $185.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

