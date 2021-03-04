D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,378 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Intel were worth $37,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $58.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,927,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $65.11.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

