D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 344 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,246 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,018.73. 118,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,964.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,725.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $2,145.14. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.