D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 4,139 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 300,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $44,211,095.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,173,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,870,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock worth $1,237,182,017 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMT stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.59. The company had a trading volume of 477,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,036,258. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $358.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

