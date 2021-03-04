D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 330.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $84,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 230.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 120,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $2.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 22,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,148. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.35 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

