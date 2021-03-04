D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 115.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,798 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,649 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $27,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $8,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.08. The stock had a trading volume of 370,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,283,584. The firm has a market cap of $123.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.40. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.26.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

