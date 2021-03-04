D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 288.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,907 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,571,834,000 after buying an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,201,254 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104,116 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 392,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,057,678. The company has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.70 and a twelve month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

