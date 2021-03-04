D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 36,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.00. 63,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,023,082. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.16. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.