D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 16,715 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,259,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $153,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.14. 831,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,223,466. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87.

